Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report sales of $39.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.90 million and the lowest is $9.24 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $188.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $392.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $447.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $270.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 5,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,097. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $924.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $595,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 500.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 380,072 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

