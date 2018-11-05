Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMS opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 106.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $488,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 361,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 260,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 235,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 399.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.