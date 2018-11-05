Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.02. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

