Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Adesto Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adesto Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOTS. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $4.44 on Monday. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 71.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 338.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

