Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 324.52% and a return on equity of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. On average, analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $10.05 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.83.

ADES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

