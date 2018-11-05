Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 35,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.82. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.14 million. Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

