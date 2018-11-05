Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,327.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $367,576.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,587,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,177. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

