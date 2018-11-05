Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE:OSK opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

