Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,718 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

