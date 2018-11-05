Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,790,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 244,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 728,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $1,296,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,140. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

