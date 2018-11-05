Aecom (ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aecom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 162,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.