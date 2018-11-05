Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00009385 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $10,821.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

