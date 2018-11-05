AFLAC (AFL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.54.

Shares of AFL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 22,425.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,081,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,514,000 after buying an additional 1,076,415 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $40,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 9,077.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 901,744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in AFLAC by 116.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after buying an additional 821,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after buying an additional 712,308 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

