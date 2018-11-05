Agilent Technologies (A) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on A. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

A stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

