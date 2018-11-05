Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,636,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,248,000 after buying an additional 2,980,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 1,065,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after buying an additional 930,356 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 936,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,926,000 after buying an additional 674,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 495,160 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

A stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

