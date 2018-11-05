Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.