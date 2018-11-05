Air Canada (AC) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. Cormark set a C$39.00 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.00.

AC stock opened at C$26.49 on Thursday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.11.

In other Air Canada news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total transaction of C$311,442.64.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

