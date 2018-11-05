Air Lease (AL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AL. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $676,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,550 in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.1% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 30,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $300,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 356,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

