Air Lease Corp (AL) Position Lifted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,376 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,730,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 178,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,198,000 after purchasing an additional 681,987 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 122.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,435,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,351,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of AL opened at $39.22 on Monday. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $462,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.