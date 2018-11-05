Air Liquide (AI) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Air Liquide (EPA:AI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Liquide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.42 ($142.34).

AI opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Monday. Air Liquide has a twelve month low of €91.42 ($106.30) and a twelve month high of €111.60 ($129.77).

Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

