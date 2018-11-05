Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Lessened by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $155.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

