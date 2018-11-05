Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

