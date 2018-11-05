Airbus (AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.47 ($141.24).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Friday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

