Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -5.95.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,506 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 7.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

