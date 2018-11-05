Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Alamos Gold worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 127.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 179.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of AGI opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.