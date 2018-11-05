Allergan plc (AGN) Position Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Allergan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 25.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 34.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

AGN stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

