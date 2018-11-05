Allergan plc (AGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of AGN opened at $163.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Allergan by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,708,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

