Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $88.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.