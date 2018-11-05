Amarin’s (AMRN) Positive Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their positive rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Based on our increasingly positive view on Vascepa’s market acceptance, especially in specific subpopulations where there may be significant benefits in primary prevention of CV risks, we are increasing our projected peak penetration for Vascepa in high-TG population from 15% to 20%. Our new price target of $31 (up from $20) is based on equally weighted average of: (a) $34.84/share, as a 20x multiple of taxed and diluted FY23 GAAP EPS of $5.32 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $27.38/share (discount rate 10%, growth rate 2%).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMRN. Citigroup lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

AMRN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $483,387.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,016,149 shares of company stock worth $34,812,617 over the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 165.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

