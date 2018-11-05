Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AMBC opened at $20.84 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $944.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

