American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Bonds Drop 3.9% During Trading Earnings

An issue of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) debt fell 3.9% against its face value during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.5% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2027. The debt is now trading at $92.00 and was trading at $94.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 91,567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 974,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/american-axle-manufact-axl-bonds-drop-3-9-during-trading-earnings.html.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.