American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,597,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

