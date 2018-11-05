American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises 3.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $74,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $112,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $148,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $49.01 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.