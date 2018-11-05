American Capital Management Inc. Has $48.76 Million Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,355 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,973 shares of company stock worth $1,120,294. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

