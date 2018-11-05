American Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Proto Labs worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 425,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of PRLB opened at $124.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,441 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

