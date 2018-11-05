American Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Forrester Research by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $427,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,267 shares of company stock valued at $783,263 in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.