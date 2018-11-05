American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AMH stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. 4,750,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $572,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,213,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,146,000 after acquiring an additional 812,581 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,407,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,597 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,514,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,121,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

