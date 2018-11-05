American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q3 guidance at $0.28-0.33 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.61%. American Public Education’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

