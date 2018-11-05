American Tower (AMT) Price Target Raised to $173.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $173.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.20.

AMT stock opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $161.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

In other American Tower news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,318 shares of company stock worth $30,810,385. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

