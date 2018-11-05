Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 413,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,149,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.