Ames National (ATLO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.58. Ames National has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Hoff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $60,961. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 25.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ames National by 9.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ames National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ames National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

