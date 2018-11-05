AMETEK (AME) Given New $91.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.25.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $230,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,925 shares of company stock worth $4,811,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.