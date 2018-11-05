Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of AMGN opened at $187.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

