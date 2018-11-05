Amkor Technology (AMKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.19. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 394,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3,365.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 252,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 183,532 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

