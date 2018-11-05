AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,540 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,192,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 379,588 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

