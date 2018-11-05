Amon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,989.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $366,246.00 and $2,989.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Amon Token Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,379,757 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

