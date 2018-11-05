Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Gap Up to $53.21

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $53.21. Anadarko Petroleum shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 5895913 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 20.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 700.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 98,185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 85,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 176,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

