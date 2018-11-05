Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc (AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $10.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.52 million. Agenus posted sales of $3.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $34.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $35.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.85 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agenus by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.19. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

