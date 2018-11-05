Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce sales of $48.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $49.23 billion. AT&T reported sales of $41.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $174.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.27 billion to $186.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $182.19 billion to $188.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE:T traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 486,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,374,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in AT&T by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

