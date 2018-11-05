Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Forrester Research an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on FORR. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,198. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $744.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

In other news, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $103,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $427,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,267 shares of company stock valued at $783,263. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 494,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 301,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

